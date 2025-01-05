NHAI prepays Rs 56,000 cr to lenders in FY25 to save Rs 1,200 cr interest

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NHAI's total debt at the beginning of the current fiscal year was pegged at Rs 3.35 trillion, which stood at about Rs 2.76 trillion at the end of third quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year

NHAI is successfully reducing its debt liability | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has pre-paid loans of worth Rs 56,000 crore during the current fiscal, helping the state-owned agency to save interest cost of around Rs 1,200 crore, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The official told PTI that NHAI's total debt at the beginning of the current fiscal year was pegged at Rs 3.35 trillion, which stood at about Rs 2.76 trillion at the end of third quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year.

He further said that around Rs 15,700 crore has been pre-paid from the InvIT monetisation proceeds, while Rs 40,000 crore prepayment of loan has been made to National Small Saving Fund (Rs 30,000 crore) and State Bank of India (Rs 10,000 crore), which charge high interest rates.

"NHAI is successfully reducing its debt liability," the official added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her last year's budget had retained the allocation to NHAI at Rs 1.68 trillion for 2024-25.

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

