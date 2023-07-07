Home / Companies / News / Android case: Google, CCI appeal against NCLAT order to be heard on July 14

Android case: Google, CCI appeal against NCLAT order to be heard on July 14

The court also set aside directives that would have forced the tech giant to allow individual app store developers to distribute their app store through the Google Play Store

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the appeals by both Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the March 29 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upholding the penalty of Rs 1337.76 crore on Alphabet-owned Google for misusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

The cases are now likely to come up for hearing on July 14.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on June 5. Google also challenged the NCLAT decision to uphold the fine.

Though the NCLAT upheld the fine, it set aside four directions of the competition watchdog that the tech giant was supposed to comply with. CCI is challenging the setting aside of these four directions in SC.

The Appellate Tribunal set aside the directions relating to the non-monetary directives that would have forced Google to allow uninstalling of its pre-installed apps on Android devices.

The court also set aside directives that would have forced the tech giant to allow individual app store developers to distribute their app store through the Google Play Store.

Aside from the above two directives, the tribunal set aside directives to Google to allow app developers to distribute apps through side-loading, and not deny access to its play services Application Programming Interface (APIs) to disadvantage Original Equipment Manufacturers, app developers, and its existing or potential competitors.

The NCLAT rejected Google’s plea relating to violation of natural justice principles, among others, and directed the tech giant to cease and desist from participating in anti-competitive practices and deposit the penalty amount.

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

NCLAT declines stay on CCI's Rs 936 cr Google penalty, asks firm to pay 10%

Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order

Like Google, Apple may now be asked by CCI to change app store policy

Reviewing SC decision, will cooperate with CCI on way forward: Google

Jaguar Land Rover wholesales rise 30% in Q1 as chip shortage eases

Vistara flight to Kolkata suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi

CCI info request on merger with Vistara normal, says Air India CEO

375 A321neo, 125 A320neo: Airbus reveals IndiGo's 500-aircraft order

After Mexico, Brazil, India signs MoU on electoral cooperation with Panama

Topics :GoogleCompetition Commission of India CCIGoogle Android caseSupreme Court

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story