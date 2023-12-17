ANSR to set up about 25 large-scale global capability centres in India

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India are set to gain further momentum in 2024 as ANSR, an end-to-end GCC consulting firm, plans to set up about 25 large-scale GCCs in the country next year. Factors like cost, talent, and value creation continue to drive multinationals to set up more GCCs in India.

"We are currently doing one every three weeks and we are looking at setting up one every two weeks next year… the large-scale GCCs are of companies with revenues of over $10 billion," Lalit Ahuja, founder and chief executive officer, ANSR, told Business Standard.



The GCCs would be primarily from non-tech sectors like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), airlines, retail, consumer packaged goods, and media. “They are big adopters of everything digital. They are transforming into data-driven decision-making enterprises, but they don't have the DNA to be a tech company,” Ahuja said.

While traditionally, ANSR focused on the North American market, it is currently seeing a lot of traction from the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia and New Zealand. Also, a lot of organisations from the mid-market segment are beginning to set up their GCCs, Ahuja said.

“Earlier, GCCs needed huge scale and investment. So, it was more of a Fortune 500 play, but now setting up GCCs has become very easy. There is almost no capital involved. The model is mature. So, the mid-market segment is emerging as one of the big adopters of GCCs,” Ahuja said. “Including the mid-market, the number of GCCs could go as high as 35-40.”



According to the latest Nasscom-Zinnov report, India currently hosts about 1,580 GCCs employing 1.66 million people. This is expected to witness substantial growth in the next two years, with India poised to have over 1,900 GCCs by 2025, employing over 2 million people.

India’s scale and diversity of talent continue to be key drivers of GCCs in India. “India has more people than all other locations put together. The talent has strong English language capabilities, domain expertise, and cultural adaptability. When you go to North America, a lot of companies are led by Indians and that is a testament to the leadership, administrative and managerial capabilities of the talent here. GCCs in India have also matured and evolved. If you have to look at success stories, you find them more in India than in any other location. So, these are a couple of drivers which just keep getting compounded,” Ahuja said.