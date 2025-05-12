Home / Companies / News / China's Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for $242 million: Report

China's Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for $242 million: Report

Ant, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, will sell its stake in Paytm at ₹809.75 per share, the report added

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
China's Ant Group will sell a 4 per cent stake in Indian payments firm Paytm for $242 million, Reuters reported, citing a term sheet Monday.
 
Ant, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, will sell the stake at ₹809.75 per share, the report added. However, the buyer(s) of the stake have not been disclosed yet.
 
In August 2023, Ant sold a 10.3 per cent stake in Paytm to founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. As of March 2025, Ant, through its Netherlands-based subsidiary Antfin, held approximately 9.85 per cent stake in Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications.

Paytm Q4 FY25 result

Last week, One 97 Communications reported a narrower year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The digital payments firm posted a loss of ₹540 crore for the Jan-Mar quarter, down from a loss of ₹550 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
However, the loss widened sequentially from ₹208 crore in the December quarter due to a one-time employee stock option cost, leading to a wider loss compared to the previous quarter.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 16 per cent to ₹1,912 crore year-on-year in the fourth quarter from ₹2,267 crore. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 5 per cent from ₹1,828 crore.
 
Share of One 97 Communications Limited were up 4.06 per cent at ₹866.35 apiece on the BSE at the closing of markets Monday.
 
First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

