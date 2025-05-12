Home / Companies / News / KEC International wins ₹1,034 cr orders across key infrastructure sectors

KEC International wins ₹1,034 cr orders across key infrastructure sectors

The orders include supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, establishing a semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India, executing an upstream project

KEC International
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, has secured Rs 1,034-crore new orders in the domestic and international markets.

The contracts have been secured in transmission & distribution (T&D), civil and cables verticals, the company said.

The orders include supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, establishing a semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India, executing an upstream project for a leading steel player in India and supply of various types of cables.

Total value of the new orders is Rs 1,034 crore.

KEC International Ltd MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "We are pleased to begin the financial year with prestigious order wins in emerging and high-growth segments. Our T&D business has achieved a major milestone by securing its first ever order in the STATCOM segment, representing a strategic advancement in the substation value chain."  The civil business has marked entry into the semiconductor segment with a significant order from a new client and strengthened its order book in the metals & mining segment with a repeat order for an upstream project in a steel plant, he said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

It has a significant presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

