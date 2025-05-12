LTIMindtree bags record $450 million deal with global agribusiness firm

LTIMindtree, an Indian IT consulting firm, on Monday announced that it has secured a $450 million multi-year deal with a leader in the global agribusiness sector.

The deal, which is the largest in the company’s history, will be spread across seven years.

AI-powered transformation

While LTIMindtree did not mention the firm it has partnered with, it stated that as part of the deal, it will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support and cybersecurity services. The applications are aimed "at enhancing the client’s operational efficiency, scalability and global growth," the company said.

"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI-driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity. We are proud to be the trusted partner for one of the world’s most respected agribusiness companies," said Venu Lambu, CEO (Designate) and whole-time director of LTIMindtree.

Meanwhile, Samir Gosavi, Chief Business Officer – Retail and CPG, said that the deal marks a major breakthrough for their consumer services business. "Our AI-driven operating model will drive measurable business impact in an industry that is evolving rapidly," Gosavi said.

LTIMindtree Q4 FY25 results

LTIMindtree reported a 2.6 per cent increase in profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) to ₹1,128.5 crore. On a sequential basis, the profit was up 3.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations jumped 9.9 per cent to ₹9,771.7 crore during the same period last financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the revenue grew 1.1 per cent.

For the full year, the company’s revenue was up 7 per cent to ₹38,008.1 crore and profit was up 0.4 per cent to ₹4,602 crore.

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd were trading at ₹4,965.50 apiece, a jump of 7.48 per cent at 2.10 pm on the BSE, after the announcement of the deal.