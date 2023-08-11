Anurag Tiwari appointed as National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres

Learning plarform Unacademy on Friday announced the appointment of Anurag Tiwari as the National Academic Director for Unacademy Centres.

Prior to joining Unacademy, Tiwari served as the National Academic Director at Aakash Educational Services Ltd for 13 years.

"An accomplished educator with over 18 years of experience in the education sector, Anurag brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to his new role," Unacademy said in a release.

Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015, Unacademy is a learning platform with a growing network of 91,000-plus registered educators and over 99 million learners. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, UnacademyX, NextLevel, and Prepladder.

"We are certain that his presence will further amplify our dedication to providing high-quality education to all learners and ensure we make a lasting impact on the educational landscape," Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.