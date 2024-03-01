Home / Companies / News / Apis Partners sells shares of insurance firm Star Health for Rs 553 crore

Apis Partners sells shares of insurance firm Star Health for Rs 553 crore

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company fell 2.92 per cent to close at Rs 546.05 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Private equity firm Apis Partners on Friday sold shares of health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for Rs 553 crore through an open market transaction.

London-based Apis Partners through its affiliate Apis Growth 6 Ltd disposed of shares of Star Health on the BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Apis Growth 6 offloaded 1,00,00,000 shares of the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 553.01 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 553 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company acquired 30 lakh shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance through a bulk deal on the BSE.

In a separate transaction, Apis Partners offloaded shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for Rs 551 crore through open market transactions.

Apis Growth 6 disposed of 99,60,728 shares of Star Health in two tranches at an average price of Rs 553 apiece, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

This took the deal value to Rs 550.82 crore.

These shares were acquired by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company fell 2.92 per cent to close at Rs 546.05 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Apis India to expand product portfolio, aims Rs 500 cr revenue in FY25

Star Health Insurance introduces surrogacy cover and oocyte donor cover

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah in BJP's star campaigners' list

Delhi court orders Bloomberg to remove 'defamatory' article against Zee

American beverage giant PepsiCo launches new globe logo worldwide

FIU imposes Rs 5.49 cr penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for PMLA violations

Chalet Hotels acquires Marriott property Courtyard for Rs 315 crore

Honeywell focusing on key buys to boost energy sector footprint in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apis PartnersStar Health InsuranceBSE

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story