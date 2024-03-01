Home / Companies / News / American beverage giant PepsiCo launches new globe logo worldwide

American beverage giant PepsiCo launches new globe logo worldwide

In India, the company unleashed the new globe logo at the Gateway of India, Mumbai with a digital artwork

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

American beverage giant Pepsi, on Friday, rolled out its new globe logo worldwide, as part of its first major global redesign in 14 years.

In India, the company unveiled the new globe logo at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, with a digital artwork that introduced the updated colour palette for the brand – electric blue and black.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi’s past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi,” the company said in a release.

“We are thrilled to reveal Pepsi's refreshed visual identity and new logo, embodying unapologetic modernity and the iconic status of Pepsi. The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities,” said Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.

Also Read

PepsiCo India to invest Rs 778 cr for new manufacturing plant in Assam

PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

PepsiCo India looking to capture bigger share of potato-based chips market

PepsiCo India remains optimistic in foods amid stress in rural sector

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

FIU imposes Rs 5.49 cr penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for PMLA violations

Chalet Hotels acquires Marriott property Courtyard for Rs 315 crore

Honeywell focusing on key buys to boost energy sector footprint in India

Go First resolution professional not able to maintain aircraft: Delhi HC

PepsiCo rolls out new globe logo in India as part of rebranding exercise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pepsico IndiaPepsiCo snacksPepsiCo

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story