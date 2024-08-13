Apollo Hospitals Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 83% to Rs 305 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) on Tuesday reported an 83 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 305 crore, up from Rs 167 crore during the April to June quarter of 2023-24.

During the period under review, the company's revenue grew by 15 per cent to Rs 5,086 crore, compared to Rs 4,418 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. Its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 675 crore, posting a 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

“We continue to lead the industry in adopting and implementing best-in-class healthcare solutions and technologies to push the boundaries of healthcare for better patient outcomes. Our experts have achieved significant milestones, such as performing India's first robotic cytoreductive surgery, introducing the CORI Surgery System for joint replacements, and conducting the first TRIC Valve Procedure in a patient with two prosthetic valves in India," said Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

As of June 30, 2024, Apollo Hospitals had 7,942 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68 per cent, compared to 62 per cent in the same period in the previous year, aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals, with inpatient (IP) volume increasing by 11 per cent and outpatient (OP) new registrations by 13 per cent.

"We are also championing efforts to counter the growing menace of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. This year’s ‘Health of the Nation’ report indicates that India is on the verge of becoming the cancer capital of the world. We are committed to tackling NCDs through an integrated approach driven by our leading experts and supported by technological innovations, aiming to reduce their impact and enhance patient outcomes. In the first quarter of FY25, we have seen significant growth and improved the reach of our retail operations," he added.