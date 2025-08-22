Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

Suneeta Reddy, the promoter and managing director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, on Friday sold a 1.3 per cent stake in the company through a block deal, raising Rs 1,489 crore to reduce the promoter group’s debt and holdings.

The company said in a filing that the promoter group, represented by Suneeta Reddy, sold 1.9 million equity shares on the stock exchanges for Rs 7,850 apiece, which was a discount of 1 per cent to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 7,925.

The promoter group’s holding in Apollo Hospitals will reduce to 28 per cent from 29.3 per cent, and pledged holdings (as a percentage of the group’s total holding) will reduce from 13.1 per cent to 2 per cent. The company said that the transaction fulfils a commitment made to investors to reduce the pledge.

Morgan Stanley India Company acted as a selling broker for the sale. "The promoter group continues to stay fully focused on the growth of Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Health Co and Apollo Health and Lifestyle to create long-term value in each vertical, reiterating their commitment towards high-quality healthcare for every Indian. The promoter group does not have any plan of any further stake reduction in the foreseeable future," said the company in a statement. Suneeta’s sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent each in the company. The hospital chain posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit in the first quarter of FY26 to Rs 432.8 crore, compared to Rs 305.2 crore the previous financial year.