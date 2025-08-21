Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four years

Sumadhura Group, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, is expected to invest about Rs 10,000 crore by fiscal year 2029 (FY29) to fuel expansion, said Madhusudhan G, chairman and managing director of the company.

“We currently have about 6 million square feet under development in the residential segment. In total, 12 million square feet are under construction, with another 10 million scheduled for FY26. Over the next two years, we also plan to launch an additional 10–15 million square feet. To drive this geographical expansion, we are looking at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next four years, including FY26,” Madhusudhan said.

The company is targeting a 50–60 per cent rise in revenue to around Rs 2,500 crore this fiscal, up from Rs 1,600 crore in FY25. With this, pre-sales are expected to touch Rs 3,500–4,000 crore in the fiscal. In its shared office space business, Workship, the company plans to add about 1,500 seats by the end of FY26. “We plan to add 1,500 seats in the current fiscal, followed by another 1,500 by FY27 and 2,500 in FY28. In the subsequent years, we expect to add another 3,000–4,000 seats. In the near term, we are aligned with our target of adding 10,000 seats over the next three years,” Madhusudhan added.

In 2024, Zomato signed a 308,000 square feet warehousing deal with Sumadhura, reportedly its largest such agreement. The real estate firm has also leased warehousing facilities to Zepto and Amazon. Outlining its warehousing plans, Sumadhura said it has about 1 million square feet under approvals, expected to be cleared in the next three to four months and leased within a year. “We aim to commence, launch, and lease about 1 million square feet every year,” it added. While Sumadhura is primarily a residential developer, its portfolio also spans commercial, warehousing, and plotted development. Housing projects account for about 60 per cent of its business, with the remaining 40 per cent spread across these other segments.