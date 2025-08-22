Nvidia halts H20 chip production after China cites security concerns

A reversal for Nvidia after US approval

The development marks a sharp reversal for Nvidia, which only recently received US export approval in July. The green light rolled back an April ban under Washington’s tightened semiconductor curbs.

The H20 was specifically designed for China after restrictions blocked Nvidia's most advanced GPUs. With production now paused, the chip's future in one of Nvidia's key markets remains uncertain.

Last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia, seeking technical details of the processor. Scrutiny has since widened, with authorities meeting companies to discuss the alleged risks.