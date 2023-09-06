Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals ties up with Google to offer AI-powered consultations

Apollo Hospitals ties up with Google to offer AI-powered consultations

Through its digital platform Apollo 24/7, Apollo Hospitals aims to enhance the healthcare experience for users, with home delivery of medication and improved clinical decision making as well

Press Trust of India
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday said it has partnered with Google Cloud to provide AI-powered telemedicine and online doctor consultation facilities countrywide.
 
Through its digital platform Apollo 24/7, Apollo Hospitals aims to enhance the healthcare experience for users, with home delivery of medication and improved clinical decision making as well.
 
Some of the key pillars of the partnership between Apollo Hospitals and Google Cloud include -- development of an AI (artificial intelligence) powered clinical decision support system, AskApollo patient-facing service, providing a highly scalable, modernised cloud platform for Apollo 24/7 and delivering authentic healthcare information.
 
"Access to timely and accurate health information is a real challenge in India, and our partnership with Google Cloud is poised to address it through various collaborations," Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a press release.
 
Citing a study by McKinsey & Company, which found that 60 per cent of hospitals, 75 per cent of pharmacies and 80 per cent of doctors are located in urban areas, leaving rural areas underserved, she said that technology presents an opportunity to improve access to healthcare for all.
 
Apollo's expertise, data and hospital network will help shape a new era of precision and empathy in clinical decision making with medical grade generative AI, and AskApollo embodies the fusion of technology and compassion to revolutionise patient care, she added.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceApollo HospitalsGoogle Cloud

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

