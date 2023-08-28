Apollo plans to expand connected care programme across the country

Apollo, the world's largest integrated healthcare provider, on Monday announced a pan-India expansion of their one-of-a-kind connected care programme, Apollo Connect.

With this, Apollo aims at creating the largest connected healthcare ecosystem in India, empowering hospitals and nursing homes across metros and non-metros to offer holistic and superior patient care. To create significant benefit for this connected care partner network, Apollo Connect has rolled out services like electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU), diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training as well as accreditation support across India.

By building a robust connected care partner network through collaborations, Apollo Connect aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India by improving last-mile patient access, affordability, and experience. Through this programme, Apollo's partner hospitals will be able to enhance the services they offer patients, achieve superior clinical outcomes, improve patient retention, save costs, and strengthen business performance. Apollo Connect further promises to provide neighbourhood hospitals and nursing homes the ecosystem support to help patients get access to quality healthcare they need, closer to home, and reduce the financial burden of travel and logistics.

Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo, said, "As care providers, the imperative for us is to collaborate and support each other to ensure no sick person goes untreated for lack of access to quality care. It is with this commitment that we have created the Apollo Connect programme, an initiative towards building healthcare together, by bringing healthcare providers on one platform to provide superior care and keep patients closer to home."

"Having built and run India's largest hospital chain, we understand the healthcare realities and challenges, and have designed Apollo Connect to aid hospitals and nursing homes to improve their operational and business efficiency through exceptional service support from Apollo. Collaboration is an immensely powerful tool, and we believe that by coming together, we can truly strengthen India's healthcare ecosystem and ensure every individual gets the right support they need," he added.

For the past two years, Apollo has been piloting Apollo Connect with specialty hospitals and nursing homes pan-India and has seen immense success across the board. For instance, a super specialty hospital in Moradabad has set up their own in-house laboratory in collaboration with Apollo Diagnostics; a multi-specialty hospital in Chhattisgarh has increased Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy by 50 per cent in partnership with Apollo's eICU service; a super specialty hospital chain in Bangalore is able to take on more complex emergency cases through frequent training and consults from Apollo's critical care team.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo, said, "Since inception, we have been committed to making India healthier by building and providing the best healthcare solutions. Apollo Connect for us is one more step in that direction where we help patients get access to quality healthcare as close to them as possible, including but not limited to emergency care, diagnostics, remote monitoring as well as surgical consults among others. Every hospital and nursing home is an opportunity for the healthcare ecosystem to reach more patients and save more lives. We are confident that by empowering these institutions, we will be able to build a world-class healthcare system in India where everyone has access to superior facilities and opportunities for the best treatments. We truly believe in the power of the ecosystem coming together and we're set to go the extra mile to make this a reality."

Apollo Connect offers its partner hospitals multiple services across four key areas of benefits – boosting revenues and saving costs, strategic business support, providing superior care guidelines to aid patient retention, and training and mentoring programmes and courses.