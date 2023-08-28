Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise

With India setting a target to achieve a 20 per cent blending of petrol with ethanol by 2025, the price of ethanol may well be a cause for concern for oil marketing companies. If the claims by the Chennai-based firm Ramcharan Co are to be believed, through a technology for converting carbon dioxide to ethanol, the company will be able to produce fuel-grade ethanol at a price of Rs 35 a litre that can be used for fuel blending purposes.

The company has already tied up in this regard with Nikhil Gadkari-led Manas Agro and Infrastructure on Monday to convert various effluents discharged into energy and value-added products. Nikhil Gadkari is the son of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In December 2021, a little-known company, Ramcharan Co, grabbed headlines by securing a $4.14 billion investment for its 46 per cent stake from the US-based fund TFCC International, which elevated the company's valuation to over $9 billion.

Using Ram Charan’s solutions, Manas hopes to bring in systems where they can progress to a zero-discharge unit. Ram Charan is in the process of setting up a carbon dioxide to ethanol plant at Manas’s location in Nagpur and uses a patented mini-reactor to convert any volume of discharged carbon dioxide to fuel-grade ethanol, which can be used for fuel blending purposes. Ram Charan is also in talks with companies like the public sector coal major Neyveli Lignite and players in power, steel, and cement sectors, among others, to share this technology.

“We are probably the only company in the world to have a patent for such technology and at a lower price for ethanol of Rs 35 a litre. This is compared to a higher price range that OMCs are procuring at the moment. There is no input cost too,” Kaushik Palicha, the owner of Ram Charan, told Business Standard. This is compared to a price of Rs 49.41 a litre for ethanol from C-heavy molasses, Rs 60.73 a litre for B-heavy molasses, and Rs 65.61 a litre for ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, and sugar syrup, procured by OMCs.

With more than 50 patents across multiple applications, Ramcharan is now commercialising various products, and this product – which achieves the production of fuel-grade ethanol from carbon dioxide – is a special engineering product that can deal with the issues of carbon capture, as well as reducing the carbon footprint in India. According to the company, the price for setting up a 70,000-tonne-per-day plant would come to the tune of around Rs 50 crore.

“This technology and application in the Indian industry will add significant value to ensuring that India moves towards reducing its carbon emissions, one step at a time, and can be utilised by industries to look at carbon zero and then eventually adding value by converting the carbon emission into value-added products,” Palicha added.

During the time of funding, TFCC had said that the reason for a higher valuation was the unique technology that Ram Charan has in waste management. Last year, the company had also signed a deal worth $2.2 billion with Ghana-based Masri Company Ltd to supply its waste-to-energy units to generate about 300 megawatts of power for the African country. Additionally, it had also bagged a $700 million deal to supply waste management units to Kafkans Finanz LLC in Baku, Azerbaijan.