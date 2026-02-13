Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh elections 2026: Tarique Rahman-led BNP wins majority in polls

Bangladesh elections 2026: Tarique Rahman-led BNP wins majority in polls

Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party claimed victory in Bangladesh's 2026 elections as counting continued; PM Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman and said India looks forward to closer ties

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, is all set for a landslide victory in the country’s general elections. The official counting is still underway. The polls were held to choose a new government that will replace the interim administration formed after the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.
 
According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, early counting on Friday morning showed the BNP ahead in 151 constituencies. Initial trends also suggested that Jamaat-e-Islami was likely to become the main opposition party, with 43 seats.
 
Rahman, who is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, formally took charge as BNP chairperson on January 9 following her death. He later declared that his party had secured a clear mandate in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections.
 
 
In a post on X, BNP's media cell claimed victory, saying, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats."
 
Voting for the parliamentary polls was held along with a nationwide referendum on an 84-point reform proposal known as the July National Charter.

PM Modi congratulates Rahman

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman after the BNP’s strong performance in the elections.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." 
  "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Bangladesh Bangladesh election BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

