IIFL Capital Services share price drops over 5% after Q3 net profit falls

IIFL Capital Services share price fell over 5 per cent on Wednesday as traders parsed the company’s third-quarter (Q3FY26) result. The stock dropped as much as 5.4 per cent to ₹322.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:51 PM, IIFL Capital Services share price was trading 5.3 per cent lower at ₹322.80 per share, as against a 0.1 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 0.65 million shares changed hands on the NSE so far. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹10,030 crore.

IIFL Capital Services has corrected 22.3 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹411.30, scaled on January 7. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹180 on April 7, 2025.

In the last 12 months, IIFL Capital Services share price advanced 45 per cent, as compared to a 12.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did IIFL Capital Services share price fall today?

IIFL Capital Services share price tumbled in Wednesday’s session as the company reported a decline in the net profit for the October-December quarter (Q3FY26). The net profit fell 5 per cent on year to ₹188 crore during the quarter from ₹197 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25).

The operating profit before tax slumped 36 per cent on year to ₹119 crore in the December quarter from ₹186 crore, according to an exchange filing. The operating profit before tax declined amid a rise in employee costs as IIFL Capital Services is building a wealth management practice. The distribution assets continue to grow and have hit ₹48,322 crore, said Managing Director R. Venkataraman.

Total revenue of IIFL Capital Services increased only 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹586 crore in the third quarter from ₹583 crore.

Meanwhile, on a Q-o-Q basis, IIFL Capital Services reported a 121 per cent surge in its net profit from ₹85 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Technical view:

IIFL Capital Services has been consolidating in a slightly upward sloping range (₹280-₹400 zone) since April 2025. At the current juncture, it is heading towards the lower band of the said congestion zone. Going ahead, Globe Capital Market suggests traders to accumulate IIFL Capital Services around the lower band support zone for a medium term perspective for the price target close to the upper band of said congestion range, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.