Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,58,790, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,560.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,59,050 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,940.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,790 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,710.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900.

US gold and silver prices rose on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields fell after data showed December retail sales growth stalled, signalling a softening economy ahead of key jobs data.

Spot gold edged 0.3 per cent higher to $5,038.73 per ounce by 0059 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.6 per cent to $5,060.60 per ounce.

Spot silver was up 1 per cent at $81.49/oz, after falling more than 3 per cent in the previous session.

Spot platinum added 0.6 per cent to $2,098.78 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,712.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)