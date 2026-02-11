Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,58,790, silver falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900
BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,560.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,59,050 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,940.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,790 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,710.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,99,900.
US gold and silver prices rose on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields fell after data showed December retail sales growth stalled, signalling a softening economy ahead of key jobs data.
Spot gold edged 0.3 per cent higher to $5,038.73 per ounce by 0059 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.6 per cent to $5,060.60 per ounce.
Spot silver was up 1 per cent at $81.49/oz, after falling more than 3 per cent in the previous session.
Spot platinum added 0.6 per cent to $2,098.78 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,712.25.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:10 AM IST