Apple in India has a big gap to bridge to match Samsung in Vietnam

Many analysts say the eventual test for Apple would be whether it pushes the pedal even further, esp­ecially after FY26 by shifting iPh­one capacity more quickly to India. But it is also building Vietnam as an alternative assembly destinat­ion with iPad, wearables and also MacBook production. How fast it moves in India will depend on how the government negotiates certain issues, tariffs being a key one.

Clearly Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple and its vendors will have to play a big role in reaching this target. It is expected to export 70-80 per cent of the $20-25 billion worth of phones made in India. But the government export target of $50 billion in FY26 has been surpassed by Vietnam in 2022. And even if Apple achieves its target, it will still be less than half of what Samsung already exported in 2022. Also, the exports in FY26 look difficult to reach because both home-grown players and the Chinese brands have failed to deliver on their export targets.