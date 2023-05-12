Home / Companies / News / Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

Total expenses during January-March increased to Rs 853.22 crore as compared with Rs 791.85 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping), the country's largest private ship liner, on Friday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 721.94 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

GE Shipping had posted a profit of Rs 188.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,550.72 crore as against Rs 983 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses during January-March increased to Rs 853.22 crore as compared with Rs 791.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company in its earnings presentation said crude and product tanker spot earnings remain elevated led by trade disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

EU's embargo on Russian imports has further boosted ton-miles growth, it added.

The company's board has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10.

"While we continue to enjoy the strong rates in the tanker market, we must keep in mind that recessionary pressures may be building up in some advanced economies," GE Shipping's deputy chairman and managing director Bharat K Sheth said.

Also Read

Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, says UNCTAD

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal

Foreign shipping lines may stop services for cash-strapped Pakistan

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

CCI asks Google to share policies on data sharing, in-app billing

Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Manappuram posts 58% jump in profit on healthy gold loan business

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials

Topics :Great Eastern Shipping CompanyShipping industrycompany

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story