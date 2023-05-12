Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital



This is part of an ongoing $1-billion funding round the Bengaluru-based firm is raising in a mix of equity and structured instruments at its current valuation of $22 billion. Edtech giant Byju’s has closed a Rs 2,000 crore ($250 million) round from Davidson Kempner Capital Management, a US-based investment firm, in a structured instruments deal, according to people familiar with the matter.



Byju’s was in talks with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Oaktree Capital Management, and Apollo Management, among others, and decided to move ahead with Davidson Kempner, according to the sources. Around $700 million of the $1 billion is expected to come through equity, for which Byju’s is in talks with existing and new investors. These include investors like Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ.



Industry sources said that capital raised from Davidson Kempner was a loan and had an equity upside linked to the company’s subsidiary Aakash Educational Services’ (AESL’s) public listing in the near future. “Davidson Kempner Capital does very deep due diligence before investing,” said a person.



Byju’s declined to comment on the development. The firm is planning an Rs 8,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary, Aakash, according to sources. Aakash was acquired by Byju’s for $1 billion in 2021.