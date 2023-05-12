Five major e-commerce firms delist around 13,118 items from platforms

In wake of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the central consumer protection authority (CCPA) issued orders against firms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal and Shopclues and asked them to delist the clips from their websites.

After Centre’s issuance of the notices to stop the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips, five major e-commerce companies have delisted around 13,118 items from their platforms.