Apple Inc. is now alone among global smartphone brands without a foldable device in its portfolio, putting it on the sidelines of a trend that promises to generate tens of billions of dollars in coming years. By Vlad Savov



The approach isn’t unusual for Apple, which often takes its time and then jumps into an established category with a more polished product. That was the case with the iPhone itself in 2007. The company also has less incentive to tinker with its current iPhone lineup since it dominates the market for premium smartphones. With Alphabet Inc.’s Google launching the Pixel Fold at an event Wednesday, every major brand running the Android operating system has now adopted the form factor. And though Apple began early work on a foldable iPhone years ago, it’s shown little interest in racing a product to market.



The question is whether Apple will ultimately help solidify the foldables concept or miss out on it, said Neil Mawston, director of research at Strategy Analytics. But Apple could soon find itself years behind rivals in a promising segment. Though foldable phones are still a tiny fraction of the market, they command higher prices and open the door to new features, helping lower-tier brands step up into the premium range. Market observers expect this segment to be the fastest-growing area in an otherwise shrinking smartphone field.



Apple, based in Cupertino, California, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “Apple has the power to make or break the future foldables industry,” he said. “Launch too early, and a market-unready foldable could trash the whole iPhone franchise. If Apple does not have a foldable iPhone or iPad on sale by 2025, when industry revenues will approach tens of billions of dollars, then we’d start to get a little worried.”



For Apple, its first entry into this category is more likely to be a tablet than a foldable iPhone, according to mobile industry veteran and CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood and Omdia’s Hong. Wood expects a “super-premium iPad with a flexible display” in 2024. Hong, meanwhile, sees the crease in the middle of foldable screens as a major obstacle to Apple’s adoption. That imperfection is much improved since first-generation Samsung devices, but it lingers even in the latest models. And the iPhone maker is famously demanding in its choices of display technology. Google’s involvement in the foldable segment had until this week been limited to software. The Alphabet-owned company is responsible for developing Android and has been collaborating with Samsung since the 2019 introduction of the first Galaxy Fold handset to make the operating system and its apps work with such devices. Its own Pixel Fold may provide welcome competition to Samsung, which still enjoys a first-mover advantage and a 79% share of the global market, according to IDC’s Bryan Ma.

“It is unthinkable that Apple has not been experimenting with flexible display technology in its product development labs for a decade or more,” Wood said. “The strength of the existing iPhone portfolio and the high margins it commands obviates the need for Apple to react to rival folding smartphone devices.”