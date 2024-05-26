Home / Companies / News / APSEZ creates record of docking largest container ship at Indian port

APSEZ creates record of docking largest container ship at Indian port

Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel, it added

Adani Ports
The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUS in November, the highest ever by any terminal in India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said its flagship Mundra Port has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship to call at an Indian port.

The vessel, MSC Anna, docked on May 26 at Mundra Port.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MSC Anna is a huge vessel with an overall length of 399.98 m (roughly the length of four football fields) and a staggering capacity of 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which makes it the largest container ship by capacity to ever visit an Indian port, APSEZ said in a statement.

Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel, it added.
 

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with overall length of 399 m and capacity of 16,652 TEUS.

Further, the statement said its container terminal CT-3 reached a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to manage 3 milion TEUS in a year.

The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUS in November, the highest ever by any terminal in India.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group.
 



Also Read

Adani Ports Q4 results: Net Profit jumps 76% to Rs 2,040 cr, revenue up 19%

Chabahar: From more port pacts to managing risk, India's next move revealed

Chabahar: Once exempt from US sanctions, why the port is again under threat

APSEZ's Vizhinjam Port gets nod to run as India's first transshipment hub

APSEZ secures top rank in climate actions, environmental performance

Adani Ent, Adani Energy Solutions to consider fundraising next week

IndiGo airlines reschedules and cancels some flights due to Cyclone Remal

BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle trademark disputes over 'Pe' suffix

South India office market on the fast lane driven by IT sector, GCCs

India should 'stay focused' on promoting EVs: Kia India's Hardeep Brar

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :APSEZAdani Ports

First Published: May 26 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story