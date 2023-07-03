Home / Companies / News / APSEZ reports 11.5% jump in total cargo volumes in April-June quarter

APSEZ reports 11.5% jump in total cargo volumes in April-June quarter

The cargo handling in June was, however, lower at 32.8 MMT as compared to 36 MMT in May

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday reported an 11 per cent growth in its total cargo volumes in the quarter that ended on June 30 to 101.4 MMT. In June, the company handled 32.8 MMT of cargo. 1 MMT out of this was at its newly-acquired Haifa Port in Israel.
The cargo handling in June was, however, lower than 36 MMT in May.

According to a press release by the company, the growth was observed across all three cargo segments including container (19 per cent), liquid & gas (eight per cent), and dry bulk (seven per cent).
The logistics volume reported an 18 per cent jump on a year-to-date basis (YTD) to 131,420 TUEs.

In the quarter that ended on March 31, the consolidated net profit of the company rose 2.63 per cent to Rs 1,140 crore. Its consolidated total income increased to Rs 6,179.12 crore against Rs 4,739.08 crore in the year-ago period.
"FY23 has been a stellar year for APSEZ in operational as well as financial performance. The company has overachieved against its highest-ever revenue and EBITDA guidance provided at the beginning of the year. Our strategy of geographical diversification, cargo mix diversification, and business model transition to a transport utility is enabling robust growth," Karan Adani, chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director of APSEZ said.

Over the last 5 years, APSEZ's revenue and EBITDA have grown at a CAGR of 16-18 per cent, while the company's domestic market share jumped 800 basis points to 24 per cent in FY23. The company said it recorded investments of around Rs 27,000 crore in FY23, which includes six major acquisitions totalling around Rs 18,000 crore and organic capex of around Rs 9,000 crore.

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Ashok Leyland June total sales up 5% at 15,221 units, CV sales jump 10%

M&M overall sales up 15% in June, SUV sales rise 22%; exports down by 10%

Tesla sales jump 83% from a year ago on tax credits, broader adoption

Merged HDFC Bank set to push Reliance off its perch as top weight

Facebook action on quarter of individual grievances, Insta on 40% in May

Topics :APSEZAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZAdani PortsCargoBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story