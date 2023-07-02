Home / Companies / News / Facebook action on quarter of individual grievances, Insta on 40% in May

Facebook action on quarter of individual grievances, Insta on 40% in May

Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against only around 27 per cent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against less than half of total grievances raised by users in May 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Individual grievances on Facebook more than doubled to 16,995 and jumped over 68 per cent on Instagram in May compared to April data

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Social media giant Meta's Facebook took action against only around 27 per cent of complaints it received from users and Instagram against less than half of total grievances raised by users in May 2023, according to the company's latest India Monthly Report.

Individual grievances on Facebook more than doubled to 16,995 and jumped over 68 per cent on Instagram in May compared to April data.

As per the category-wise information disclosed by Meta, Facebook "actioned on" less than one-tenth grievances of users where they claimed that the content is showing them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

In the case of Instagram, the platform acted on half of the total users' reports it received for violation of its policy on "content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act".

Meta transparency report shows the other categories of report, on which Facebook action rate was less than a quarter of percentage, included grievances raised by users for "bullying or harassment" (less than 7 per cent), "inappropriate or abusive content" (about 8 per cent) and fake profiles (about 48 per cent).

Facebook received a total 16,995 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,325 cases.

"Of the other 14,670 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 2,299 reports in total," Meta said in its report for Facebook.

The category-wise details of action taken on 2,299 additional reports was not disclosed by Facebook.

Instagram received 16,267 grievances from users, out of which it acted on 6,499 incidents comprising 2,671 reports on which action was taken after specialised review.

Instagram provided tools only in around 5 per cent of cases where users reported about their account being hacked, around 50 per cent in cases where users claimed that the content showed them in partial nudity or in a sexual act.

The category or the policy wise details of 2,671 reports were not shared by the company in the report.

Meta received two orders from Grievances Appellate Committee (GAC) on which it acted.

The GAC looks into complaints of users who are not satisfied by the resolution of social media majors.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

