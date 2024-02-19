Arvind SmartSpaces sells 220 residential plots in Bengaluru for Rs 160 cr

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Monday said it has sold over 220 units in a residential plotted development project in Bengaluru for more than Rs 160 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "it has sold out the entire inventory released for sale in the 1st phase of its residential plotted development project, Arvind Orchards in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, within 7 hours of launch."



"It consisted of more than 220 units valued at over Rs 160 crore. The project is housed under HDFC Platform 2," the company said.

Built on around 120-year old legacy of the Lalbhai Group, and established in 2008, Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.