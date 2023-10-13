Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 new buses from Tamil Nadu STUs

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 new buses from Tamil Nadu STUs

Ashok Leyland is the fourth-largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer

BS Reporter Chennai
Ashok Leyland logo (Photo: @ALIndiaOfficial)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has secured an order for 1,666 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TN STUs).

This is the single largest BS-VI order received from State Transport Undertakings and will further contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland's dominant position in the bus industry, the company said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand by TN STUs, with more than 18,000 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet, comprising over 90 per cent of the total fleet. These buses will be specially designed to ensure outstanding passenger comfort and will be equipped with advanced iGen6 BS-VI technology, featuring a robust 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine. This engine is expected to enhance safety, comfort, and reduce the overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, said, "We are delighted to have received the single largest BS-VI order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to deliver value, coupled with our cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, will not only help us uphold our top position in the Indian bus market, particularly with STUs, but also empower us to explore new frontiers as we work towards meeting the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders."

Sanjeev Kumar, President of M&HCV at Ashok Leyland, said, "We are thrilled to have received the single largest order for BS-VI buses from TN STUs, with whom we have a long-standing association and decades-old relationship. With this order, we are bound to cross the prestigious milestone of over 20,000 of our buses operating with TN STUs. This is a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our buses. The total cost of ownership and the product experience that we deliver are the best in the industry."

Ashok Leyland is the fourth-largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Ashok Leyland September sales: Total sales up 9% YoY to 19,202 units

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

A-I Express set to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX planes in next 15 months

Vivo PMLA case: ED seeks 10-day extension of custody of 4 accused

Kothari Industrial sets up a drone division to serve agricultural lands

Lupin receives tentative approval from US FDA for apalutamide tablets

Amazon, Exxon hydrogen hubs set to receive portions of $7 bn US Funds

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoAshok LeylandTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story