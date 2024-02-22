Ashok Leyland clocks three million vehicles production milestone

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced the production rollout of its three millionth vehicle. The event took place at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. This significant achievement highlights Ashok Leyland's enduring dedication to innovation, technological advancement, and strong customer relationships.

Ashok Leyland has been a driving force in the Indian and international commercial vehicle sector with technology at the forefront. Millions of passengers rely on Ashok Leyland buses daily to reach their destinations, while the brand's trucks play a pivotal role in keeping the wheels of the economy turning.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland said, "We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone. Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the commercial vehicle industry in product technology and innovation. The rollout of our three millionth vehicle is a testament to our well-established reputation for manufacturing highly reliable products and delivering top-notch customer service. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our employees, customers, and all business partners who have contributed immensely to our success."

Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Ashok Leyland. The rollout of the three millionth vehicle from our factory validates the joint efforts made by our numerous teams including our supplier and technology partners. It also reinforces our commitment to provide top-quality products and services tailored to meet the emerging demands of commercial mobility.”

Ashok Leyland has a history of pioneering industry-first achievements that redefine standards and establish new benchmarks, reflecting its commitment to excellence across all business operations, it said. Also, in line with its dedication to customer satisfaction and service excellence, the company has embarked on a comprehensive network expansion, bolstering its presence and reach nationwide, it added in a statement.

Outside India, Ashok Leyland has now expanded to 48 countries. Ashok Leyland, as it completes its 75 years, is fully committed to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem, moving steadfastly on its vision of becoming the Top 10 Commercial Vehicle player globally.