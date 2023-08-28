Ashok Leyland expands offering in CNG, launches truck in 18.5 tn segment

Strengthening its CNG portfolio, Ashok Leyland on Monday unveiled the 1922 4X2 truck in the 18.5 tonne segment with multiple cylinder options and four loading span choices.

The haulage truck offers industry-best fluid efficiency, power and range (single fill) in its segment, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer said.

President-MHCV, Ashok Leyland, Sanjeev Kumar said, "in an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the CNG segment to strengthen the portfolio, and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced 1922 4X2 truck in the 18.5T segment...this new range will further strengthen our portfolio, helping us improve our market share in the fast-growing CNG space."



The truck is powered by an H-series CNG engine with 162 kW (220 hp) and 700 Nm torque. Key features include single-fill range of 1150+ km, multiple CNG cylinder options (including 1,200L) and four loading span options ranging from 6.1m (20 ft) to 9.75m (32ft).

The 1922 CNG truck offers the longest tyre life, longer service intervals, and overall lower maintenance costs in addition to outstanding fuel efficiency and range, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"A lower turnaround time (TAT) as a result of all these improved characteristics translates into more profitability for the fleet owners.