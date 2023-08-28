Home / Companies / News / UK air traffic curbs: Air India says no significant impact on its flights

UK air traffic curbs: Air India says no significant impact on its flights

Air India operates 98 weekly flights between India and the UK. On August 28, the airline is scheduled to operate 14 flights between India and the UK

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran during the unveiling of Air India’s new logo on August 10. The airline said the new font married “confidence with warmth” | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India on Monday said there is no significant impact on its flights to and from the UK, where a technical issue has impacted air traffic services, and that the airline is actively monitoring the situation.

NATS, which provides air traffic control services in the UK, has put in place certain traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

In an update at 1515 hours GMT, NATS said it has identified and remedied the technical issue affecting its flight planning system.

Air India and Vistara, both part of the Tata Group, are the only Indian carriers operating flights to the UK.

While Air India flies to London, Gatwick and Birmingham, Vistara operates services to London.

"There is no significant impact on our flights to and from the UK, as of now. We are actively monitoring the situation," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India operates 98 weekly flights between India and the UK. On August 28, the airline is scheduled to operate 14 flights between India and the UK.

Vistara operates two flights between the two countries daily.

There was no comment from Vistara.

"We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system's performance as we return to normal operations.

"The flight planning issue affected the system's ability to automatically process flight plans, meaning that flight plans had to be processed manually which cannot be done at the same volume, hence the requirement for traffic flow restrictions...," NATS said in its update at 1515 hours GMT.

Also Read

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Chinese embrace summer holiday flying, passenger traffic reaches 9 mn

Air India plans to start flights to Los Angeles, Boston; assesses metrics

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Ikea's first Indian outlet in Hyderabad to breakeven soon, says CEO

American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays

Baron Capital nearly halves Byju's valuation, marks up Swiggy, Pine Labs

Apollo Connect launched to provide connected healthcare ecosystem in India

Tiger Global, DST Global sell 1.8% stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 cr

Topics :Air IndiaUKflightsAir traffic

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story