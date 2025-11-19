Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

Ashok Leyland
Through its partnership with FAMCO Qatar, Ashok Leyland said, it will introduce its full commercial vehicle range.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Al-Futtaim Group's firm FAMCO Qatar to strengthen presence in the country off the Persian Gulf as part of its overseas expansion plans.

The move builds on Ashok Leyland's expansion into Saudi Arabia with FAMCO KSA last year, reinforcing the strong strategic alliance between Al-Futtaim and Ashok Leyland.

Through its partnership with FAMCO Qatar, Ashok Leyland said, it will introduce its full commercial vehicle range, including the new electric bus, tailored to the needs of local businesses and communities.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes the flagship 'Falcon' and 'Oyster' buses, along with the versatile 'Boss' and 'Partner' light and medium-duty trucks, the company said, adding the partnership leverages Al-Futtaim's strong regional network to deliver reliable fleet and after-sales support.

"We are introducing Ashok Leyland's best-in-class commercial vehicles in Qatar, in partnership with FAMCO Qatar and the Al-Futtaim Group. Our presence here extends our proven track record in the Middle East and reflects our deep commitment to shaping the future of mobility in these markets," said Rajesh R, Head of International Operations at Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland said that its vehicles across fuel types and models are designed to give operational longevity, optimal fuel efficiency, and a lower total cost of ownership to the customers from across segments -- fleet operator, logistics companies, SMEs and public transportation businesses.

"Following our success in Saudi Arabia, we are bringing that (collaboration) impact to Qatar - a nation investing in its infrastructure, its people, and its future. With Ashok Leyland's trusted range, including the new electric buses, and today's debut of FAMCO Qatar, we are helping shape a more connected, more sustainable tomorrow for Qatar's businesses and communities," said Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ashok LeylandQatarGulf countries

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

