Ashok Leyland partners with FAMCO Qatar to boost presence in Gulf markets

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Al-Futtaim Group's firm FAMCO Qatar to strengthen presence in the country off the Persian Gulf as part of its overseas expansion plans.

The move builds on Ashok Leyland's expansion into Saudi Arabia with FAMCO KSA last year, reinforcing the strong strategic alliance between Al-Futtaim and Ashok Leyland.

Through its partnership with FAMCO Qatar, Ashok Leyland said, it will introduce its full commercial vehicle range, including the new electric bus, tailored to the needs of local businesses and communities.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes the flagship 'Falcon' and 'Oyster' buses, along with the versatile 'Boss' and 'Partner' light and medium-duty trucks, the company said, adding the partnership leverages Al-Futtaim's strong regional network to deliver reliable fleet and after-sales support.