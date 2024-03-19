Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

Minus Zero, founded in 2021, is backed by technology venture capital fund Chiratae Ventures among other investors

Representative Image
Press Trust of India BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has signed a strategic alliance with Minus Zero aimed at developing tailored autonomous trucking solutions in the country.

Bengaluru-based Minus Zero is an autonomous driving technology startup and this partnership aims to revolutionise commercial trucking through autonomous solutions at scale.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The initial focus of this collaboration will be on developing autonomous trucking solutions for ports, factory operations and corporate campuses, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker said in a company statement.

With global regulations and infrastructure evolving to support autonomous driving, this collaboration can extend to offer joint product offerings to international markets.

"Ashok Leyland has been looking for ways to reduce the cost of logistics in India in line with the Government's National Logistics Policy. We see a role for autonomous driving in select sectors in achieving this and we have been partnering pioneering startups in this area," Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan said.

"Minus Zero's capabilities and plans impressed us, and we are excited to be working with them to develop India-specific solutions that can be scaled globally," he added.

The collaboration between the two entities also includes hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving.

"...we are excited to partner with them in this journey of accelerating autonomous driving in India and globally. With our nature-inspired AI, we are bringing a paradigm shift by building Foundational AI models for autonomous driving," said Minus Zero CEO and Co-Founder Gagandeep Reehal.

"This partnership marks the beginning of India's autonomous driving story," he added.

Also Read

John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 to cater to long haul customers

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Sun Pharma gets regulatory nod in Australia for acne treatment cream

TCS likely to offer 7-8% average salary hike to offsite employees

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC OFS opens on Tue; fixes floor price of Rs 450 cr

Didn't get notice from US officials regarding bribery probe: Adani Group

Govt proposes exempting certain M&A deals from CCI approval requirement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoAshok Leylandself driving carsAutonomous vehiclesHinduja Group

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story