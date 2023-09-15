Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

Ashok Leyland on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Uttar Pradesh to set up an integrated commercial vehicle bus plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, government of Uttar Pradesh and Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, signed the MoU.

Held in Lucknow, the event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nand Gopal Gupta, minister for industrial development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland.

Under this partnership, Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, will focus on producing electric buses, assembling other vehicles powered by available fuels, and emerging alternative fuels.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Today marks a historic milestone for the people of Uttar Pradesh as we extend a warm welcome to Ashok Leyland...This addition reinforces our rapidly growing position as a manufacturing hub of repute within India. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is eager to attract private-sector investments aligned with our net zero mission..."

Minister Gopal Gupta said, "Ashok Leyland's decision to set up a factory in Uttar Pradesh will further enhance the strength of the automotive industry in our state. The Department of Industries will continue cultivating a supportive supplier network, thereby creating additional employment opportunities for our youth. In this manner we also hope to contribute to enhancing the skills of our workforce and bolstering the overall economy of the region..."

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland said that the company plans to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in this new facility over the next few years. "Ashok Leyland's mission to achieve net zero by year 2048 is one of the triggers to set up this plant in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is not only one of the largest and the most dynamic states in our country, but also very firm in its commitment towards environment and sustainability."