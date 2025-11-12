Asian Paints Q2 profit jumps 43% on strong decorative, global sales

Asian Paints on Wednesday said its net profit grew 43 per cent to Rs 993.6 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with the domestic decorative paints business’ volumes rising 10.9 per cent and revenue growing 6 per cent.

India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of Rs 8,531.3 crore, up at 6.3 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 9.9 per cent to Rs 846.0 crore in Q2 FY26. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 10.6 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was Rs 1,740.3 crore, up 20.5 per cent.

“This was a quarter of focused innovation, good execution and regionalisation of initiatives, resulting in a strong performance,” said Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints. “We saw an improvement in our domestic decorative business with a double-digit volume growth of 10.9 per cent and a 6 per cent increase in value, despite the challenges posed by an extensive and prolonged monsoon.”