Syrma SGS to begin PCB trial production at Andhra plant by Dec 2026: MD

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firm Syrma SGS plans to start trial production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) from its upcoming Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit by December 2026 so that commercial production can begin by March 2027, the company’s managing director J S Gujral said.

“Once I start my trial production, I approach my customers for the approvals and other formalities. It is a very tall order for us, but we are trying our best,” Gujral told Business Standard.

The land for the plant had been provisionally allotted to the company and the process for registering it was underway, he said.

Where will Syrma SGS set up its new PCB manufacturing unit? The PCB manufacturing plant, for which Syrma SGS has received central government approval under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), is located near Naidupeta in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The unit, spread over 7 lakh square feet, should be ready in the next 12–13 months, Gujral said. “We expect to break ground for construction some time in the next month. We have also given the plans for approval. I am confident that we should be able to start construction very soon,” he said. How much will Syrma SGS invest in the new facility?

The total investment in the plant is likely to be Rs 1,595 crore and is expected to create 2,170 high-skill jobs. Overall, Syrma SGS is confident of crossing the 9 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) target for this financial year, Gujral said. What are Syrma SGS’s growth and customer targets? “What excites us are the new customers that we have onboarded, which are big-ticket size customers. They should be giving us the revenue from next year. We also expect our bracket of Rs 100-crore customers going up to about 20 by next year from the 10 we have currently,” Gujral said.