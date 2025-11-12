Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, seeks clean mobility, tech-led growth

Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, seeks clean mobility, tech-led growth

Company working on electrification, hydrogen-powered trucks, new energy buses

Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) business debuted on the BSE on Wednesday, completing the automaker’s long-planned demerger into separate listed entities for its passenger and commercial vehicle operations.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) business debuted on the BSE on Wednesday, completing the automaker’s long-planned demerger into separate listed entities for its passenger and CV operations.
 
The listing sets the stage for the CV division’s next growth phase — focused on electrification, hydrogen trucks, and new-energy buses — while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, at the listing ceremony.
 
“Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles have been the backbone of the Indian economy. They have a fantastic business but they have got more work to do as now we are working on electrification, hydrogen trucks, new energy buses, and many more new technologies,” he said. “We made the company debt free, which has enabled them to be very bold.”
 
“Tata Motors has been an iconic company for over eight decades, and making structural changes to such an organisation is never easy. But this separation was necessary to create two financially strong, independent companies with clear growth paths.”
 
Both divisions are self-sustaining after years of internal restructuring. “They have distinct strategies, customer segments and business models. They are ready to pursue their respective ambitions, with the Tata group continuing to support them,” he said.
 
Girish Wagh, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Motors, said the listing marks a new era of focused and accountable growth. “As Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles becomes a separate listed entity, we are reinforcing our commitment to stronger governance, deeper accountability and value creation,” he said.
 
The new company will have around 7 million shareholders, reflecting Tata Motors’ wide retail base. It underscores the need for responsible management from the start, Wagh said.
 
The company’s priorities include strengthening customer value and product innovation in India, and expanding in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Parts, services and digital mobility will drive recurring revenue.
 
Wagh also said the proposed acquisition of Italian CV maker Iveco, pending regulatory nods, will boost Tata Motors’ global standing by adding scale and advanced technologies.
 
Shares of Tata Motors ended at Rs 328 apiece, putting the company’s valuation at Rs 1.2 trillion. In October, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, which includes the electric vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover businesses, had listed separately at a valuation of Rs 1.4 trillion.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Niveshaay leads ₹325 crore funding in Waaree Energy Storage Systems

Adani Group to host investor meet in Singapore to boost global confidence

Puravankara to invest ₹7,000 cr in new housing projects across India

Premium

Four carmakers with 63% output supported CAFE relief: R C Bhargava

Topics :Company NewsTata Motors DemergerTata MotorsBSEcommercial vehicle

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story