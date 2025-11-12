CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which provides registrar and transfer agency (RTA) services to mutual funds (MFs) in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of CAMS Lens, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of providing real-time contextual analysis of regulatory changes.

CAMS said that it will do so by linking recently-released circulars to existing regulatory frameworks.

It added that the tool can ease the compliance process for MFs by generating precise “department-specific actionables while concurrently creating audit guardrails.”

The service will go live for MFs in the next 4-6 weeks, said Anuj Kumar, managing director (MD), CAMS.

CAMS Lens is a part of the company's plans to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies.

“We are currently pursuing the designing, building and integration of advanced AI-driven technologies, aimed at delivering large lifts to our overall efficiency and speed & scale of operations. As operations move to Cloud platforms and more advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) begin to power our business, we will be better positioned to create scale swiftly. We can get ready to grow more than 2X of our present volume over the next two years,” said Kumar. The RTA said it continues to hold the leadership position in the industry with 68 per cent share in MF assets under management (AUM). The company added that it has upgraded its capacity to manage transactions and can onboard eight new MFs each year.