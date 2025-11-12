Home / Companies / News / CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

CAMS launches AI tool to help mutual funds analyse regulations in real time

Registrar and transfer agent CAMS has unveiled CAMS Lens, an AI-powered tool for real-time regulatory analysis, as part of its strategy to expand services to mutual funds and asset managers

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI
CAMS Lens is part of the company’s plan to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), which provides registrar and transfer agency (RTA) services to mutual funds (MFs) in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of CAMS Lens, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool capable of providing real-time contextual analysis of regulatory changes. 
CAMS said that it will do so by linking recently-released circulars to existing regulatory frameworks. 
It added that the tool can ease the compliance process for MFs by generating precise “department-specific actionables while concurrently creating audit guardrails.” 
The service will go live for MFs in the next 4-6 weeks, said Anuj Kumar, managing director (MD), CAMS. 
CAMS Lens is a part of the company's plans to expand its services to asset managers and other capital market firms through AI-driven technologies. 
“We are currently pursuing the designing, building and integration of advanced AI-driven technologies, aimed at delivering large lifts to our overall efficiency and speed & scale of operations. As operations move to Cloud platforms and more advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) begin to power our business, we will be better positioned to create scale swiftly. We can get ready to grow more than 2X of our present volume over the next two years,” said Kumar. 
The RTA said it continues to hold the leadership position in the industry with 68 per cent share in MF assets under management (AUM). The company added that it has upgraded its capacity to manage transactions and can onboard eight new MFs each year.
  “In addition, CAMS is uniquely positioning itself to support its clients for the launch of specialised investment fund (SIF) schemes in the coming months. This is a new asset class which is beginning to evoke significant market interest,” the company said, while mentioning GIFT City also as a growth opportunity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Syrma SGS to begin PCB trial production at Andhra plant by Dec 2026: MD

Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, seeks clean mobility, tech-led growth

Keystone Realtors profit plunges 87% in Q2 FY26 amid accounting shift

IRB Infra Q2 profit up 41% on higher toll revenues and InvIT gains

Shalimar Paints Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹13.9 cr as expenses drop

Topics :CAMSMutual Fundsartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story