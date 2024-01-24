Home / Companies / News / Aster DM shareholders approve separation of firm's India, GCC businesses

Aster DM shareholders approve separation of firm's India, GCC businesses

Aster DM earlier announced plans to separate its India and Gulf businesses in a deal valued at $1 billion

A decision on this matter is expected to be made at a subsequent board meeting.
Sohini Das

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aster DM Healthcare's shareholders have approved the resolution to separate the company's India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) businesses. In an exchange notification on Tuesday, Aster DM Healthcare stated that 99.86 per cent of the total votes cast were in favour of the resolution. This involved the sale by Affinity Holdings Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aster DM, of its entire stake in entities conducting business in the GCC region to Alpha GCC Holdings Limited. The resolution was thus carried as an ordinary resolution passed by a majority of public shareholders, as mentioned in the notice dated December 22, 2023.

Aster DM earlier announced plans to separate its India and Gulf businesses in a deal valued at $1 billion. Last Monday, the board of directors reviewed the progress of the transaction between Affinity Holdings and Alpha GCC Holdings, which pertains to the segregation of the company’s GCC business. The company is set to receive $1.001 billion from the proposed sale, with $903 million to be paid upon closing. The board expressed its intention to consider distributing 70-80 per cent of the upfront consideration, amounting to $903 million, as a dividend to its shareholders. This would translate to approximately Rs 110-120 per share. A decision on this matter is expected to be made at a subsequent board meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Also Read

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Aster DM to pay up to Rs 120 a share dividend on Gulf business sale

86% GCCs keeping service expansion as top priority over the next 1 year: EY

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Consolidated revenue rises 17.7%

Aster DM Healthcare sells stake in Gulf business for $1.01 billion

BlackRock, Neuberger bought Adani bonds post Hindenburg bombshell

Netflix gained 13 mn customers in 2023, posts best surge since pandemic

SAP unveils restructuring plan to trim costs, move to affect 8,000 jobs

Jamshyd Godrej resigns as non-executive director of Godrej Properties

Aster DM Healthcare shareholders approve proposal to hive off Gulf biz

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Aster DM HealthcareShareholdersGulf countriesHealth sectorhealthcare

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story