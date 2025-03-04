Astranova Mobility targets $1 billion in sustainable transport assets

Commercial fleet operator Astranova Mobility, formerly known as Electrifi Mobility, is expanding its focus from solely electric vehicles (EVs) to a broader range of sustainable transportation technologies, including hydrogen and biogas.

Having already deployed 20,000 EVs across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, Astranova Mobility now aims to double this figure within the next 12 months. Over the next five years, the company has set a target of deploying sustainable transportation assets worth $1 billion.

“Our mission has always been to accelerate India's journey to sustainable mobility. While EVs are a crucial part of this transition, the future will involve multiple technologies, including hydrogen, biogas, and hybrid solutions,” said Kunal Mundra, chief executive officer and co-founder of Astranova Mobility.

The company is also currently rebranding itself as part of its broader vision to integrate more technologies into its portfolio. “Rebranding from Electrifi Mobility to Astranova Mobility represents our broader vision to support other technologies as we move from a narrow electrified community to a broader Astranova community,” Mundra added. The company's approach includes customising its financing and leasing solutions to help businesses transition to sustainable transport with minimal financial risk. The company claims its proprietary engineering and data-driven platform sets it apart in an industry where financing remains a significant barrier to large-scale adoption. One of the primary challenges in sustainable mobility adoption is the lack of adequate financing. Traditional lenders remain cautious due to the rapid technological advancements and uncertain asset residual values in the EV space. “Less than 10 per cent of potential fleet operators are able to access the right financing at the right price,” Mundra noted.