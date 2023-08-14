Home / Companies / News / SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant

SK Hynix denies negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM for chip plant

Hiranandani had said that his group will hold a majority stake in the joint venture and the application to seek the Centre's approval for the project will be submitted within a week

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"SK Hynix haven't had any negotiations with SRAM & MRAM Group and therefore, do not have any plans to collaborate with the company on a chip manufacturing plant and testing facility in India," SK Hynix said in a statement

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

South Korea-based SK Hynix on Monday said that the company neither had any negotiation with SRAM & MRAM Group, nor has any plans to collaborate with it for a semiconductor manufacturing or testing unit in India.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group chairman Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani had told PTI that his company is in an advanced stage of discussion with semiconductor makers SK Hynix and GlobalFoundries to collaborate for its proposed chip manufacturing plant and a testing facility in India.

Hiranandani had said that his group will hold a majority stake in the joint venture and the application to seek the Centre's approval for the project will be submitted within a week.

However, SK Hynix denied any negotiation, collaboration with SRAM & MRAM Group.

"SK Hynix haven't had any negotiations with SRAM & MRAM Group and therefore, do not have any plans to collaborate with the company on a chip manufacturing plant and testing facility in India," SK Hynix said in a statement.

SK Hynix is among the top three global memory or storage semiconductor companies.

SRAM & MRAM Group has proposed to set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant and a testing unit in Odisha. Hiranandani had said that the group had received state government approval for the project.

The group in a statement issued in April had announced to set-up Rs 2 lakh crore to set up a semiconductor unit in Odisha with an initial investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

Hiranandani had said that his organisation is also in touch with GlobalFoundries to onboard it as technical partner for the chip plant.

GlobalFoundries makes chips and its customers include Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP etc.

Also Read

SRAM, MRAM may onboard SK Hynix, GlobalFoundries for chip plant in India

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

UK-based firm plans to set up semiconductor fabrication unit in Odisha

AI startup ZYBER 365 secures $100 mn in funding led by SRAM & MRAM

Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines

MRPL to phase out exports in next 2-3 years as it adds retail outlets

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue grows 14% to Rs 365 crore in July

Go First seeks emergency funding of Rs 100 crore from creditor banks

Sebi seeks 15 days more in Adani-Hindenburg probe, investigates 24 matters

L&T Construction to build cricket stadium in Varanasi with 30,000 capacity

Topics :South KoreaCompaniesCentre

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story