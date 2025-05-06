Ather Energy to foray into 125-300cc-equivalent electric motorcycles space

Ather Energy, which saw its shares being listed on the bourses on Tuesday, is gearing up to enter the 125-300 cc-equivalent electric motorcycles’ space.

It would be locking horns with Ola Electric, which has been grappling with product delays that could see deliveries being pushed by around 12 months after bookings last year.

Speaking after the listing, Tarun Mehta, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ather, said, “We have started work but can give you details only prior to the announcements. I think motorcycles will get electrified in the coming year and we are looking at products in the 125-300 cc ICE-range.”

The company also received Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) nod to use lithium phosphate (LFP) batteries for its two wheelers. According to Mehta, this will help in reducing costs further. Currently, Ather’s electric two-wheelers run on lithium ion batteries. Ruling out entry into the sub ₹1 lakh segment, where many of its rivals have grabbed market share, Mehta said: “Our two-wheelers are an upgrading story. And, the share of 125 cc scooters, above ₹1 lakh, has gone up from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. So, we don’t think there is any sense of going to the ₹70,000-80,000 market as the sub ₹1 lakh segment sees very small margins. The ‘sasta strategy’ has not worked in our industry.”

He said that there is a lot of segmentation possible in the over ₹1 lakh market. “We started with ₹1.4-1.5 lakh scooters but with the Rizta, we are now at ₹1.1 lakh. The scooter market is also fragmenting based on usage — we had family scooters, then power scooters. Now, we have maxi and sports scooters,” said Mehta. His big focus is to expand distribution. Mehta said despite his distribution being one third of competition, it has garnered a market share of around 15 per cent last month. Now, his aim is to enter 100 cities where his competitors are present. He wants to take them head on and reach similar levels compared to rivals.