Union Bank of India admits lapses in book purchase, says probe underway

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday acknowledged lapses in the procurement of the book India@100, authored by former chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, and said it was examining the matter.

In a stock exchange notification, the bank said the incident does not have any material impact on the bank’s operations or financials at this stage.

Last week, the central government terminated Subramanian’s services as executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), six months ahead of the end of his three-year tenure. The IMF said the termination of Subramanian’s services was a decision taken by the Indian government.

Sources said the reasons for Subramanian’s termination included alleged impropriety over the use of his position for promotion and publicity of his latest book India@100. According to documents reviewed by Business Standard, an interoffice note from Union Bank to all zonal heads on June 28, 2024, titled “Procurement of India@100 under rate contract for distribution among customers/local schools/colleges/libraries etc”, said: “As an effort to tap future business opportunities, it is desired by the top management to distribute copies of the book India@100, among the customers/corporates PAN India.” The note also said that Rupa Publications India — the publisher of the book — had offered the student edition at ₹350 per copy for the bank. According to the publisher’s offer, 50 per cent of the payment would be made in advance, with the rest on submission of bills and dispatch details. “Books will be delivered at 18 centres where zonal offices are located,” it said.

Kapish Mehra, managing director of Rupa, declined to comment on the issue when contacted by Business Standard over phone. “Our official stand is no comment,” Mehra said. Union Bank decided to buy 10,525 copies under each zonal office. Another note dated July 29, 2024, showed that the bank later decided to purchase hardcover editions under each zonal office at ₹597 per copy. Of 10,422 copies procured, 579 copies were allocated to each zonal office. The All India Union Bank Employees’ Association, in a letter to A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India, said the bank had purchased large quantities of the book for crores of rupees and had thus got involved in alleged impropriety.