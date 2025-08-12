Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr first fund for early growth consumer startups

Atomic Capital, an early growth investment fund, on Tuesday announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of Rs 400 crore.

With its first fund, the venture capital firm plans to invest in early growth-stage homegrown consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups. Focus areas include food and beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care and beauty, jewellery, pet care, electronics accessories, and home furnishing.

Investment strategy and portfolio plans

With an average first cheque size of Rs 10–30 crore, the fund aims to build a portfolio of 10–12 companies, with a portion of the corpus reserved for follow-on investments, the firm said in a statement. It will evaluate startups that have achieved product–market fit and are seeking to raise from a pre-Series A to a Series A round.

The fund reached its first close at Rs 155 crore in 2024. Over the past 12 months, Atomic Capital invested nearly Rs 50 crore across four startups — beauty and personal care company ConsciousChemist, dairy and foods firm Doodhvale Farms, beverage company Rio Beverages, and women’s western apparel brand Anny. Capital deployment and pipeline In the next three years, the fund plans to deploy initial and follow-on capital, aligned with its eight-year timeline. “We are currently evaluating over 20 companies and have already issued a term sheet for our fifth investment,” the company said. Focus on sustainable, capital-efficient growth