Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of three new branches in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The Karur-based bank has opened a new branch in KK Nagar, Udayanpatti, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, Thane in Maharashtra, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said.
The new branches, which were inaugurated on Monday, would offer a comprehensive range of banking services including accounts, deposits and loans. It would also provide all banking transactions and would meet the specific needs of the customers, a press release from the bank said on Tuesday.
Commenting on the branch expansion, Babu said, It is a part of the strategic initiative to strengthen the bank's presence in potential markets and bring services closer to customers.
"At KVB, we are continuously working to enhance our service delivery through a combination of physical branches and digital platforms. Last financial year, we opened 50 new branches, and we plan to further strengthen our presence this year to support our growing customer base," the Managing Director said.
The bank's mobile application KVB DLite, has been recently upgraded and offers over 150 financial and non-financial services, he said.
On July 25, Karur Vysya Bank for the April-June 2025 quarter reported a net profit of Rs 521.45 crore, up from Rs 458.65 crore registered in the year-ago period. The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 3,015.80 crore, from Rs 2,672.88 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
