Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has strengthened its footprint with the inauguration of three new branches in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Karur-based bank has opened a new branch in KK Nagar, Udayanpatti, Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, Thane in Maharashtra, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said.

The new branches, which were inaugurated on Monday, would offer a comprehensive range of banking services including accounts, deposits and loans. It would also provide all banking transactions and would meet the specific needs of the customers, a press release from the bank said on Tuesday.