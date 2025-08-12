Sterlite Electric bags orders worth ₹1,500 cr on back of energy projects

Sterlite Electric Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly driven by green energy projects and exports.

This strong start to the fiscal year reflects sustained demand for the company's advanced conductors, power cables, and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) products across both domestic and international markets, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Sterlite Electric Ltd (formerly known as Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd), global leader in the cable conductor industry, has secured Rs 1,500 crore in total orders during Q1 FY'26.

The orders span across critical infrastructure segments such as high-performance conductors for green energy corridors, advanced medium and high-voltage power cables, Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) and Optical Ground Wires for digital-ready grids.