Sterlite Electric bags orders worth ₹1,500 cr on back of energy projects

Sterlite Electric Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly driven by green energy projects and exports

Sterlite Power Transmission
According to the statement, Sterlite Electric Ltd (formerly known as Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd), global leader in the cable conductor industry, has secured Rs 1,500 crore in total orders during Q1 FY'26 | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Sterlite Electric Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,500 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, mainly driven by green energy projects and exports.

This strong start to the fiscal year reflects sustained demand for the company's advanced conductors, power cables, and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) products across both domestic and international markets, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Sterlite Electric Ltd (formerly known as Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd), global leader in the cable conductor industry, has secured Rs 1,500 crore in total orders during Q1 FY'26.

The orders span across critical infrastructure segments such as high-performance conductors for green energy corridors, advanced medium and high-voltage power cables, Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) and Optical Ground Wires for digital-ready grids.

Additionally, the company has secured orders for reconductoring and uprating existing transmission systems from prominent state utilities.

The company also continues to strengthen its position in global markets with consistent exports to the LATAM, SAARC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"With an increasing focus on green energy, we are proud to be part of the critical infrastructure that supports India's energy transition and global decarbonization goals. The export momentum continues to grow, and we remain committed to be a reliable partner for utilities and industries across multiple regions," Reshu Madan, CEO, Sterlite Electric Ltd, said.

Sterlite Electric Ltd is a global leader in the cable conductor industry, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage, medium voltage cables, and optical ground wire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sterlite PowerExportswind-solar energy project

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

