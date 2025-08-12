Home / Companies / News / Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

The company, part of the Japan-based Casio Computer Co Ltd, has started the sale of its three locally manufactured models through a third party, and several more watch models are in the pipeline

casio logo
Earlier in September 2023, Casio had announced plans to start local manufacturing of watches in India, which is a priority market for the company. (Photo: Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Casio India has commenced the sale of its locally manufactured watch models, which will not only deepen its footprint here but also mark a strategic step for its long-term vision for the Indian market.

The company, part of the Japan-based Casio Computer Co Ltd, has started the sale of its three locally manufactured models through a third party, and several more watch models are in the pipeline. 

ALSO READ: Lighthouse invests ₹225 crore in premium occasion wear Kalki Fashion 

Earlier in September 2023, Casio had announced plans to start local manufacturing of watches in India, which is a priority market for the company.

"This milestone aligns with Casio's efforts to enhance product availability, support national manufacturing goals, and respond more intuitively to Indian consumer preferences," said a statement from Casio India.

Casio, which entered into the Indian market in 1996, said the decision to "Make in India" is both a strategic and symbolic step that enables the brand to become more agile and responsive in a market that continues to evolve rapidly in terms of fashion, function, and consumer expectation. 

"India has always been a priority market for Casio, and we continue to see immense potential for growth here. By manufacturing locally, we are better equipped to design and deliver products that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle," Managing Director Takuto Kimura said.

This move allows the company to be more agile in responding to consumer needs, while also ensuring that the watches it offers are more aligned with local tastes and expectations, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank expands footprint in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh

Akasa Air to launch direct Mumbai-Phuket flights from September 20

Sterlite Electric bags orders worth ₹1,500 cr on back of energy projects

SBI halts Nayara's overseas transactions over Russia sanctions risk

Premium

ITC Hotels sets 2030 goal of 220 properties, 5,300 keys in 5 years

Topics :Manufacturing IndustryMake in IndiawatchesIndian consumer

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story