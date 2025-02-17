Audi India bets on EVs for growth in India as supply chain issues ease

German automaker Audi India has successfully navigated the supply chain disruptions that impacted the automotive industry last year and is now looking for growth with improved vehicle availability, new launches, electric vehicles (EVs), and pre-owned cars.

In a recent discussion, the company confirmed that while supply chain disruptions affected availability earlier, the situation has now stabilised. "The first half of last year was challenging due to supply chain issues. That’s where the degrowth came from. However, we are anticipating a strong year now. We have absolutely normal supply now," Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, stated.

This return to normalcy has allowed Audi to focus on its ambitious plans for the Indian market, which include deepening market penetration and increasing sales volume.

Dhillon expects the luxury car industry to grow by 8-10 per cent this year, reaching approximately 55,000 units, and anticipates Audi will grow at a similar pace. He hinted at a series of new model launches, though he remained tight-lipped on specifics. "There will be more launches coming," he confirmed.

Audi’s Indian operations currently assemble 90 per cent of their vehicles locally, with the remainder being fully built units (FBUs). The company’s manufacturing plant is already capable of scaling up, operating at just one shift but with the capacity to run multiple shifts if demand increases.

A key component of Audi's strategy is its push into the electric vehicle market. Dhillon dispelled any notion of slowing down EV development, stating, "There is no slowing down. We are still working on bringing more models for India." He acknowledged that current EV offerings are priced above Rs 1.2 crore and indicated that more accessible models are in the pipeline.

"Hopefully, I will have some news for you in the next few months," he added, referring to new EV models and price points. Audi believes EVs will comprise 30 per cent of the luxury car market by 2030, and the company intends to capture a proportionate share.

Also Read

While some models will continue to be imported as FBUs, the company acknowledges that local production will be crucial in the long run. Audi has committed to transitioning its global lineup to fully electric vehicles by 2033, with India playing a role in that shift.

“Our idea is that some of these cars have to be made in India at some point in time,” Dhillon explained. “One model at a time will transition from internal combustion engines to EVs.” The company remains optimistic about the Indian government’s EV policies, although final regulations are still pending.

Beyond EVs, Audi is also doubling down on its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus. This segment has experienced growth, with sales up 30 per cent last year, representing nearly 75 per cent of new car sales volume. The company expects continued double-digit growth in this area, recognising its importance in attracting new customers to the luxury segment and providing dealers with profitable opportunities.

Audi India has observed a demographic shift in its customer base, with younger buyers increasingly driving demand for luxury vehicles. “Younger generations are moving from a savings mindset to an experience-driven one, and cars are a part of that experience,” Dhillon noted. The ease of financing has also played a crucial role, with up to 65 per cent of luxury car purchases being financed.

Another notable trend is the growing presence of female buyers in the luxury segment. Women now account for 11 per cent of Audi’s customer base, an increase from just 1 per cent seven years ago.

Despite India’s high taxation and duty structures, Audi recognises the country as a long-term growth market. The luxury car segment currently comprises only 1 per cent of total car sales in India, with expectations of reaching 2 per cent by 2030. If this projection holds, annual sales could hit 100,000 units, significantly altering the landscape of India’s premium auto market.

Audi’s pre-owned car programme, Audi Approved: plus, has also contributed to its growth strategy. Customers who purchased pre-owned Audi vehicles three years ago are now entering the upgrade cycle, potentially boosting new car sales.

In 2024, Audi India sold 5,816 units, a 26.6 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business, grew by 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In 2023, the company registered an 89 per cent growth, selling 7,931 units, while the pre-owned business saw a 62 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

In a bid to bolster its premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) offerings, Audi has launched the new RS Q8 SUV, starting at Rs 2,49,00,000 (ex-showroom). This luxurious facelift features a 4.0-litre V8 engine, 640 horsepower, and the capability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.