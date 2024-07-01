India Cements denies rumours of Rs 500 cr funding talks with BofA, Nomura

India Cements issued a clarification on Monday, denying reports that the company was in advanced talks with Bank of America (BofA) and Nomura to raise Rs 500 crore through bond issuance. The company said that no such proposals currently exist that would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In an exchange filing, India Cements said, “The Company continuously explores and evaluates various options for meeting its funding requirements. However, there are no proposals that would merit any disclosure under the Listing Regulations.”

The company further emphasised its commitment to regular disclosures as required under Regulation 30 and stated that it was unaware of any unannounced information that could explain recent trading activity.